Quinten Post Playing Key Role for Red-Hot Warriors
The Warriors have been a different team since acquiring Jimmy Butler on Feb. 6, right before the trade deadline.
In the games Butler has played, the Warriors are 15-2 vaulting themselves into the top six teams of the Western Conference after being out of play-in contention not too long ago. While Butler has provided a massive jolt to this team, it cannot be understated the impact Quinten Post has had on this team since entering the rotation full-time.
Post was selected with the 52nd pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft after an impressive fifth season at Boston College where he averaged 17 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks while making 43.1% of his three-point attemepts on the year. The big man is known for his polished offensive game and the Warriors took a chance on his skillset translating to their unselfish and spread-out offensive attack.
Trading for Butler magnified the need to have guys who can make open shots surround him, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors, who have lacked size for some time, found that with Post shooting 41.4% from three making 1.7 per game on the year.
Having only played 31 games (including 13 starts), Post will need to continue to earn minutes, especially heading into the playoffs, but the sample size has led to success thus far.
On Tuesday night against the Bucks, Post put up 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes while knocking down four threes. His ability to shoot the ball generates better looks for guys like Curry and Butler because he pulls the opposing big man away from the rim, as was the case last night with Brook Lopez. He also has a quick release for a seven-footer allowing him to get open catch-and-shoot looks on skip passes when defenders get too drawn into the paint.
Post's accuracy from beyond the arc has been impressive, but the way in which he is able to get shots is just as valuable. He has been able to knockdown shots from all over the court and has shown an ability to make shots off the move and in transition.
This skillset is rare to find in a player his size and suits the Warriors offense beautifully. He also has been comfortable handling the ball, even taking it up the court and finding the open man in transition at times.
The seven-footer isn't a great defender and is not a real rim protector which would likely would have seen his draft stock been way higher last summer, but he has been able to use his length and positioning to make up for his deficiencies at times. If he can continue to improve on the defensive end of the floor, the Warriors become an even more dangerous team with Post in the rotation.
