Myles Turner Seemed to Clap Back at Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors After Bucks Win
Giannis Antetokounmpo has suddenly become the hottest talking point in the league after news broke that he and the Bucks are discussing his future in Milwaukee, with a potential trade looming should he desire a fresh start.
Antetokounmpo, who has spent his entire 13-year career with the Bucks, is reportedly "frustrated" with his team's performance this season and could be looking to land on a championship-contending team to chase his second ring.
Whenever a star player finds himself at the center of rampant trade rumors, it can often be a distraction to the team and lead to unwanted drama or attention. Bucks center Myles Turner seemed to address his teammate's rumors with a strong message following Wednesday night's 113-109 win over the Pistons.
"Drown The Noise It's Always About 'We,'" Turner wrote on his Instagram Stories.
What Bucks Players Have Said About Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Other Bucks players have spoken more directly about Antetokounmpo's future with the team in their postgame press conferences. Antetokounmpo left Wednesday's game after suffering a calf injury and wasn't available to field any questions from the press, but Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr. did briefly address the rumors swirling around their star teammate.
"I'll just say this, there's a lot of outside noise, that's just what comes with it," Porter Jr. said. "Gianni does a great job of assuring that he's wanting to be here with this group specifically. So we ain't worried about all the outside noise. That's my brother, and I'm sure if it was something he would come to us. ... We gon' hold it down until he ready."
Portis talked more generally about Antetokounmpo as a teammate and the ways he exudes leadership, even if he's not on the court:
"Giannis is the first person to text in the team group message," Portis said. "'Good job fellas, way to get a win.' I haven't talked to him personally, but yeah in a group message he's the first one to text congratulating us on a win."
It'll be interesting to see how the Antetokounmpo saga unfolds this winter, with the Greek Freak expected to have no shortage of suitors if he decides he wants to start anew.