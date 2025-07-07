Rookies Cryer and Francis Star for Golden State Warriors in Summer League
After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, two prospects who played for Kelvin Sampson last season are getting their shot in the Summer League.
LJ Cryer and Ja'Vier Francis, who helped Houston reach the national title during their final year of NCAA basketball, both turned in solid performances for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.
Golden State ended up losing to the Spurs in a two-point contest, but the performances of both undrafted rookie is likely a positive for the Warriors coaching staff.
Cryer scored a team-high 19 points, going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the field. To go along with his impressive perimeter shooting performances, the former Baylor standout notched two assists, a rebound and a steal.
As a fifth-year senior at Houston, Cryer averaged 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and two assists while shooting 41.1% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range on 7.3 attempts per contest. Over 147 career college games, the 2021 national champion was a career 41.3% shooter from deep, seemingly making him an ideal fit in the Warriors' system.
If Cryer can continue to knock down shots in the Summer League, he should have a solid chance at sticking with Golden State, at least in the G League, if nothing else.
Francis, Cryer's teammate at Houston, chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench. The 6-foot-8 big man shot 5-of-8 from the field, missing his only 3-point attempt, but displayed a solid interior prescence for Golden State.
As a senior at Houston, Francis averaged 5.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 60.8% from the floor. The veteran forward isn't much of a perimeter threat at this point, but still offers strong defense, rebounding and finishing prowess.
If Francis can continue to play effiecently, clean the glass and get stops, he should also have a chance to be a solid rotation piece for the Warriors' G League squad.
Florida product Will Richard, a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was also on the floor for Golden State on Sunday. The No. 56 overall selection finished with 16 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist while shooting 3-of-10 from the field and 2-of-8 from deep.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.