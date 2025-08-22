High School Spotlight: Alex Constanza's Skillset Should Provide Clear Path to NBA
He’s already a highly-rated recruit in the Class of 2026, but Alex Constanza has the upside and skillset to be a significant riser between now and the 2027 NBA Draft. As he enters his senior season at the high school level, he’s undoubtedly one of the most underrated players in his tier of prospects, and could end up being a top-10 player in his class.
Much of that is due to his on-court position and size. A combo forward, he’s able to play on the wing as a jumbo small forward, but also has the size and length to operate alongside a center in the frontcourt. At 6-foot-8 with a frame that is still developing, his versatility should shine brightly at the collegiate level, and then in the NBA in the longer term.
His recruitment is still open, but most of the top schools in the country would love to have a chance at Constanza. While fit and system will be essential to highlight his upside, there’s no question he has what it takes to be an impact freshman, no matter where he lands. It will be most important that he gets on-ball reps and shows NBA teams what he can do as a self-creator and playmaker for himself and others.
Everything looks very different beyond the high school level. Still, in that setting, he’s very comfortable making things happen with the ball in his hands, with a knack for getting to the rack and generating points in transition. Constanza also has a smooth midrange jumper that he can go to on the move when being stopped in his attempts to get into the paint. If his 3-point shot continues to improve and adding range comes naturally, we’re talking about a very skilled three-level scorer moving forward.
On the defensive end, Constanza’s size and versatility are just as intriguing, given that he can guard out on the perimeter or use his size in the paint to make things happen. He uses his body well and should be able to defend multiple positions.
Sure, Alex Constanza is a top-25 player in his class as of today. But a year from now, he could be much closer to the top. The next step for him will be choosing the college he wants to attend in order to give himself the best shot at being a one-and-done player at that level, which is certainly on the table.