High School Spotlight: Dwayne Aristode's Two-Way Impact Provides Star Ceiling at NBA Level
In the modern NBA, two-way production is one of the primary ways that players are able to differentiate themselves as elite among their peers. Regardless of the position on the court, those players who are able to move the needle on both ends of the floor end up being the most valuable. While there’s a plethora of prolific scorers in the league, along with many outstanding defenders, the list of players who can do both is much smaller.
One of the most valuable archetypes of players in the NBA today is a two-way combo forward. If you’re able to play as a perimeter-oriented jumbo wing while also having the ability to operate in the frontcourt alongside a center, you’ll have a place on nearly any roster. This is especially true if your impact can be felt on both offense and defense.
When thinking about the next wave of players who could develop into this type of player, Dwayne Aristode is among the most promising. At 6-foot-8 with a frame that projects to fill out even more with time, he has all the tools to become a star at the NBA level one day.
Aristode is originally from the Netherlands, but currently plays high school ball at Brewster Academy. He’s considered a player in the top 25 or 30 of his class and will be playing for the Arizona Wildcats next season. If he’s a one-and-done collegiate player, he could be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but he could also end up being a multi-year player at that level. In either case, his long-term upside is extremely intriguing.
Given his height and length, Aristode could play up to three different positions in the NBA if he develops the right way. He has elite baseline tools to thrive on both ends with his positional size, strength, physicality and explosiveness. He’s a great athlete who knows how to leverage that advantage on both ends.
When evaluating Aristode today, he’s best on the defensive end. He’s phenomenal on that side of the court and boasts the versatility to change the game defensively. He is a disruptive defender who can hold his own against nearly any position. To become this highly valued two-way archetype previously described, it’s the offensive side of the ball that needs to be improved.
To be clear, Aristode isn’t a bad offensive player today. That’s just the end of the court that is less developed.
Aristode has improved as a 3-point shooter in recent years and is processing that end of the floor better than he did even a year ago. His handle has gotten much tighter, which has allowed Aristode to shine more on the perimeter and as a self-creator. Now, it will be about continuing to improve and show NBA teams that he has the upside to be, at minimum, a second or third option at his professional peak.
If his offense continues to develop while the defense remains elite as the level of competition increases, Aristode could end up being one of the best players in his high school class.
