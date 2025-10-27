Hornets Rookie Kon Knueppel Shines Against Wizards
Star point guard LaMelo Ball was having an excellent game, scoring 23 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and adding four assists, but the rest of the Hornets were letting him down.
Outside of Ball, the team shot 11-of-34 from the field and 1-of-14 from three with a -54 plus/minus. The game was only in arm's reach because of Ball, but he needed a few running mates in the second half to leave Washington with a win.
Enter Kon Knueppel, Charlotte’s fourth overall pick, who had been stellar until this point in the season, but struggled in the first half.
The Wizards knocked down a jumper, and then Knueppel got to work.
The rookie made a layup, hit three three-pointers, dished out two assists and got a steal in nine minutes to help cut the Hornets’ deficit to five.
Knueppel finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists on a 77.6 true shooting percentage, and Charlotte blew out the Wizards 119-113. Ball continued his stellar performance, and Collin Sexton and Miles Bridges added 20 points, but the rookie’s performance displayed what he can add to the Hornets for years to come.
Knueppel was extremely decisive. He fired shots before the defense could react or attacked the defender’s top foot before they could adjust. He didn’t waste movements, overdribble, or force shots. The wing kept the ball moving throughout the offense and finished with a few hockey assists that will not show in the box score.
His defense was considered a concern before he was drafted -- and it’s too early to say he put those concerns to bed, but Knueppel has been far from a negative. Against the Wizards, he used his strength to be physical with opponents, made good rotations, and rebounded well. Knueppel did an excellent job running shooters off the three-point line and contesting shots on the perimeter
Through three games, Knueppel has been one of the best rookies in the league. Per 75 possessions, he’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 73 true shooting percentage. Fans should expect his numbers to dip slightly as the sample size continues to grow. Still, if his process–the quick decision making, advantage extension, and solid defense continues to flash, Knueppel will be one of the best draft picks the Hornets have made this century.
On Tuesday, Knueppel and the Hornets will continue his rookie campaign against the Heat in Miami.