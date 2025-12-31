Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jamal Murray, Evan Mobley, Giannis, Kon Knueppel)
This year ends with a massive NBA slate, as there are nine games set for Wednesday night, including a rematch between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs after they met in the NBA Cup Championship earlier this season.
There are a ton of ways to bet on the action on Wednesday, but I’m eyeing several player props to close out 2025.
There are a few key players out tonight, including Nikola Jokic (knee), Josh Giddey (hamstring), Franz Wagner (ankle), which should impact how their teams operate on the offensive end.
Can we take advantage of those injuries, and some other matchups, in the prop market?
Here’s a breakdown of each of the plays that I have for New Year’s Eve.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
Kon Knueppel OVER 16.5 Points (-119)
After missing Charlotte’s last game with an ankle injury, rookie sensation Kon Knueppel is listed as probable on Wednesday afternoon against the Golden State Warriors, a sign that he’ll be back in action.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from 3 this season. I love him in the prop market on Wednesday, as his points line is set well below his season average.
Knueppel has 17 or more points in 20 of his 31 games this season, and he had 16 points in less than 16 minutes before going down with the ankle injury in his last appearance. He’s scored 17 or more points in all but three games this month.
Even though Golden State has a top-three defensive rating this season, I think this line is a little low for the star rookie given how efficient he’s been shooting the ball.
Evan Mobley 8+ Rebounds (-160)
Evan Mobley has been on a minutes limit since returning from a calf injury for the Cavs, but he did start and play nearly 29 minutes in his last game.
So, I like him to reach eight or more boards on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns, especially since the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 9.0 rebounds per game this season.
Mobley has a solid floor when it comes to this prop, as he’s picked up at least eight boards in 21 of his 28 appearances this season and is averaging 16.0 rebound chances per game.
Even against a Suns team that is 10th in the league in rebounding percentage, Mobley is worth a look on Wednesday night.
Jamal Murray 8+ Assists (-154)
With Nikola Jokic (knee) out of the lineup, I’m buying Jamal Murray as a playmaker on Wednesday, as basically all of Denver’s offense is going to involve the star guard.
This season, Murray is averaging 7.0 assists on 13.1 potential assists per game, and that number should skyrocket without the league’s leading assist man (Jokic) in the lineup.
Murray has also picked up double-digit dimes in three of his last four games and is averaging 7.5 assists per game in the month of December.
The Raptors rank in the top five in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, but I think the increased workload for Murray is too attractive to pass up in this market on Wednesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-107)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Antetokounmpo is a great bet against the weak Washington Wizards defense:
Since returning from injury, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a mission, leading the team to a 2-0 record while shooting an insane 21-for-31 from the field.
He’s scored 29 and 24 points in his first two games back despite playing less than 26 minutes in each game, and I think he could have a huge game – even in limited minutes – on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Washington ranks 30th in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in opponent points per game, and Antetokounmpo has dominated the franchise in recent games.
Over his last 10 games against the Wizards, he’s scored at least 28 points in seven of them and at least 23 points in nine of them, including a 37-point game in 27 minutes earlier this season.
Giannis is taking a ton of shots this season (17.1 per game) and he’s shooting an insane 64.3 percent from the field. As long as he plays around half of the game, I think the Bucks star will be in line to clear this prop on Wednesday night.
