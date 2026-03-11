Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jamal Murray, Darius Garland, Brandon Miller)

Looking for some player props for the six-game NBA slate on Wednesday night?

You’ve come to the right place, as I’m eyeing a few All-Star guards and a former No. 2 overall pick to have some big games tonight.

There are two plus-money props that I’m considering, including one for Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland, who has played very well since making his team debut after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Garland played over 30 minutes on Monday against the New York Knicks, which could be a sign that his toe is getting better after it has kept him out for the majority of the 2025-26 season.

In addition to Garland, I’m eyeing first-time All-Star Jamal Murray (probable against Houston tonight) to have a big scoring game since his prop is set nearly four points below his season average.

Let’s dive into the latest odds and my analysis for each of these player props on March 11.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-125)

This season, Murray has scored 26, 35 and 16 points in his three meetings with Houston, although the 35-point game did come in an overtime win.

Still, Murray is having the best season of his NBA career, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets star shot just 9-for-23 from the field on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he played nearly 37 minutes, showing that his ankle injury isn’t going to really hamper him.

Houston is allowing the third-fewest points per game to opposing point guards, but I have a hard time fading Murray at this number when he’s taking a career-high 18.4 shots per game and shooting the ball incredibly well from both the field and from 3.

Immanuel Quickley OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-101)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has been racking up assists recently, averaging 8.8 assists per game over his last five matchups.

I’m buying him to clear a combo prop – assists and rebounds – on the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have been a shaky defense all season long, and they rank 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in opponent assists per game. That puts Quickley in a great spot to continue his assists rampage – and he may only need those to clear this prop.

Over this five-game stretch, IQ has 13, 15, 10, 10 and 10 rebounds and assists. At -101, I think he’s worth a shot to clear this line against a Pelicans team that is a long ways away from play-in contention.

Brandon Miller OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+106)

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller came though in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – on Tuesday night, grabbing nine boards even though his prop was set at 4.5.

So, I’m going back to the well on Wednesday in a matchup with the Sacramento Kings, who rank 18th in opponent rebounds per game and 28th in rebound percentage this season.

Miller is worth a look at +106 to grab six or more boards, something he’s done in five of his last seven games. Miller has at least five boards in all of those matchups despite the fact that he’s averaging just 5.1 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season.

The Kings aren’t going to win the battle on the glass against a Charlotte team that is No. 2 in rebound percentage this season, so Miller is a pretty decent value bet after three straight games with nine or more boards.

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+143)

Garland has been hot from beyond the arc since returning to action from a toe injury, shooting 42.9 percent on seven attempts per game in four games with the Clippers.

He has a tough matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, who allow the fifth-fewest 3-pointers per game in the 2025-26 campaign. However, Garland’s role is expanding, as he’s started back-to-back games, playing over 26 minutes in each of them.

In those games, Garland is 8-for-17 from 3 – taking at least eight 3-pointers in both contests. That gives him a terrific floor against the Timberwolves, and I think he’s a little undervalued at +143 to hit three or more shots from deep.

Despite all of his injury issues this season, Garland is still shooting a solid 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).