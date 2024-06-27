Hornets Select Tidjane Salaun No. 6 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
At last year’s draft, the Hornets hit big on Brandon Miller No. 2 overall, adding a lengthy do-it-all wing to their growing core.
At the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday, they hoped to do it again, selecting Tidjane Salaun of Cholet with the No. 6 pick.
Despite their current talent of LaMelo Ball, Miller and ancillary pieces like Mark Williams, Tre Mann and more, the Hornets finished just 21-61 on the year, earning the No. 6 pick. Their newest selection will be aimed at putting the pieces together in hopes of making tangible improvement next year.
At 6-foot-10 with a frame that appears ready to put on weight, the French forward is one of the most fascinating players in this class. Showcasing his talent in France last season in LNB Pro A, Salaun averaged just 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest, but showed clear improvement as the season went on – especially in the playoffs. It’s unclear how long it will be before he’s ready to contribute in the NBA, but his hypothetical ceiling appears high.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Salaun : A talented French prospect, Salaun is one of the youngest players in the 2024 NBA Draft class. At 6-foot-10, he’s a combo forward that’s grown in height quite a bit over the last few years and has maintained the perimeter skills. He’s a good athlete with a well-rounded game that is able to score at all three levels, especially with his explosiveness for a forward.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.