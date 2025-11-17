Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. Puts Up Big Numbers in Win Over Auburn

The Houston Cougars are off to a hot 4-0 start after a 73-72 win over No. 22 Auburn today. The No. 1 team in the country is continuing its trend of playing elite defense while doing enough to win on the offensive end. This could finally be the season where they capture a National Championship.

Against Auburn, Houston passed a major test, and a big reason why was freshman Chris Cenac Jr. The 6-foot-11 forward from New Orleans put up 18 points, nine rebounds and a block in the win, showcasing two-way abilities as a big man who can stretch the floor. He shot 8-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep.

Chris Cenac today in a close win vs #22 Auburn..



18 PTS (8/10 FG, 2/3 3PT)

9 REB

1 BLK



This top 10 recruit has been going under the radar so far to start the season. I feel like he doesn’t get as much coverage as the other guys..



Today was my first time watching him hoop and… pic.twitter.com/5AIlYbHzWk — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 16, 2025

Cenac and fellow freshman Kingston Flemings (22 points, five rebounds, seven assists) were the stars for the Cougars, and played off of each other very well. Flemings found Cenac for a few buckets, ranging from threes to dunks.

What's most impressive about the forward's game is his poise in and out of the arc. He can post up defenders and work his way around the rim and off the dribble, but he can also fit into a smaller role and stretch the floor for Houston.

Given his height, 7-foot-4 wingspan and impressive athleticism, Cenac has the frame to be an NBA player. He'll have to work on avoiding foul trouble, as he has 13 in just four games. He also had a bit of a turnover issue early in the season, with seven in his first three contests. However, against Auburn, he only recorded one, which is impressive considering it was against a top-25 team.

Cenac was a top 10 recruit in a 2025 high school class featuring AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson and others. So far, he's averaging 10.8 points and 9.0 rebounds this season as an efficient contributor on both ends of the floor.

The Louisiana native is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and has lottery potential. If he continues to put up numbers on offense, he could easily slide into the top 10 later in the season despite next year's class being loaded with talent.

With plenty of NBA teams looking for a versatile forward/center, Cenac could make himself a priority for them in the future. On a team contending for a National Title, he'll be in the spotlight more than most players across the country, especially given his prominent role as a freshman.