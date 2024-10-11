Rockets Rookie Pegged Best Player From 2024 Class by NBA Executives
This week, the annual NBA General Manager Survey was released on the league's official website. NBA executives were peppered with questions regarding the 2024-25 season, the future of the league and this past offseason.
Each year, the survey gives some of the best preseason fodder for the basketball world to react to, and 2024-25's edition was no different.
The NBA General Managers casted their vote for Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard to be the best player from the 2024 NBA Draft class in five years. The Kentucky guard took home 43 percent of the vote, leading Stephon Castle who earned 17 percent, Zaccharie Risache who grabbed 13 percent of the vote and the Washington Wizards pair of Alex Sarr and Carlton Carrington who each garnered seven percent of the vote.
With this decision, it is no surprise the guard earned the vote for the NBA Rookie of the Year with half the vote (50 percent) going his way. Zach Edey finished second with 30 percent of the vote, while Castle registered 13 percent of the vote.
The Houston Rockets selected the Kentucky guard with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to add to their young core that they hope can get them out of a rebuild and back into the Western Conference playoff picture.
