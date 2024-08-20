Houston Rockets Rookie Reed Sheppard to Debut Against Hornets, Tidjane Salaun
The Houston Rockets are attempting to put a bow on their rebuild. Even in an ultra competitive Western Conference, after adding veterans last offseason such as Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet, the Rockets also traded for Steven Adams during the course of the 2023-24 season. Houston will couple those veterans with their existing young core of Alprene Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jarbari Smith, Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason.
A year ago, the Rockets made a massive leap in win total climbing from 22 wins to 41 wins to finish the season .500.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets continued to bolster their roster adding Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard with the No. 4 pick. After a stellar Summer League, Sheppard is expected to lift the Rockets offense and get the squad over the hump out West.
His anticipated debut will come on Oct. 23 against the Charolette Hornets who roster No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tidjane Salaun who also is making his debut. This will be a must watch battle from a draft perspective to get a look at year two Brandon Miller as well against this Rockets core.
Houston has a lot of prospects and players to balance in their rotation, this gives us our first look at how the pecking order could shake out for the Rockets.
