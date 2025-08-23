How Dame Sarr Can Elevate Duke and His Draft Stock Next Season
The Duke Blue Devils lost several key players to the NBA this summer, notably top pick Cooper Flagg, but they should still be one of the best teams in the country again this season. The Blue Devils’ incoming freshman class is loaded, but one of the most interesting of the group is Dame Sarr.
With the influx of international talent in the collegiate scene, Sarr is among the most interesting of this upcoming season’s wave as an Italian of Senegalese descent. He’s 19 years old and already has professional experience under his belt. He has earned quality minutes with Barcelona and in FIBA competition with Italy, but he really broke out at Nike Hoop Summit this year. He will certainly have an adjustment period as he adjusts to the speed and style of college basketball, but he could have an easier time doing so relative to some of his first-year teammates. This will be a young Duke team who will need its freshmen to step up.
Despite being the size of a forward at 6-foot-8, Sarr has guard skills. This will allow Duke coach Jon Scheyer to plug him into nearly any scheme and rotation as the season unfolds. Sarr’s positional size will be especially impactful given he’ll play quite a few minutes alongside Cam Boozer, a 6-foot-9 freshman combo forward who might end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Blue Devils will be running lineups that resemble the height and versatility of an NBA team.
Sarr will compete for minutes with players like Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster and Nikolas Khamenia, among others. But he’ll also spend time playing alongside those perimeter pieces, which will be a luxury for Duke. Not only do these players possess positional size, but they also have 3-point shooting upside.
All throughout this roster are players who can operate at multiple positions, with Sarr being a centerpiece of that versatility. He could play upward of three positions as an instant impact freshman. His ability to prove he can play multiple positions effectively could dictate his draft stock in a big way.
It can be more challenging to stand out on teams loaded with NBA talent, but given Sarr has the ability to mold to what his team needs, there’s no question he will be able to improve his draft stock throughout his freshman season. Already a projected first-round pick, he could work his way into the lottery conversation very quickly.