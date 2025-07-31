How High Can Jayden Quaintance Push His Draft Stock?
After spending his freshman season with Arizona State, Jayden Quaintance entered the transfer portal and took his talents to Kentucky. He likely would've been a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft if it weren't for age restrictions preventing him from entering. Instead, Quaintance was one of the top transfer options in the 2025 portal cycle, and is now one of the top prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Headlining the projected 2026 draft class is the big three of Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa – a trio seen as the tier one prospects. But with an impressive sophomore campaign, can Quaintance make a push into that tier one group?
In his freshman campaign, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game across 24 appearances for the Sun Devils. He held a 5 BPM and 9.8 block percentage, becoming one of 30 freshman since 2009 to hold those marks – 23 of which were drafted to the NBA.
Next season, he can expand upon these mark even more, filling the void Amari Williams as a starting big for the Wildcats. Seeing how his 6-foot-9, 225 pound frame can fit in with the physicality of the SEC is a good test for the youngster before taking the leap to the NBA.
He's proven a good defender at both frontcourt positions, making him a viable option to develop either as an undersized center or a jumbo forward – something head coach Mark Pope can experiment with next season.
What could push Quaintance into the top tier of prospects is performing at a high offensive level with more consistency, which he's certainly capable of doing. He was a willing shooter from beyond-the-arc during his time with Overtime Elite and Arizona State, but couldn't quite get them to fall at a high rate, converting just 18.8 percent of his attempts last season. A leap to the high 20's or even low 30's would be an impressive sign going forward to complete his offensive game.
Even without the deep ball, Quaintance can hone into some of his ball skills, fluidity in the paint and underrated passing touch – similar to how Williams did in his lone season at Kentucky. Quaintance can utilize his driving and finishing ability to open up other avenues for the rising sophomore as a creator and initiator to complement his already strong play-finishing game.
With a strong sophomore campaign, it's easy to see how Quaintance can put himself on an Evan Mobley-esque track, forcing his way into the tier one conversation for the 2026 NBA Draft.