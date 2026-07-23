Most Intriguing NCAA Teams to Watch for NBA Draft Prospects in 2026-27

With the 2026 NBA Draft and Summer League in the rear view mirror, it's time to turn the page to the 2027 NBA Draft.

NCAA teams have already started practicing for the 2026-27 college basketball season, which will include a handful of talented returnees and highly touted freshman prospects.

Here is a look at which teams will be the most interesting to watch from an NBA perspective.

Arkansas

After three Razorbacks' players were selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, including two freshman, John Calipari's team is slated to feature a talented roster again in 2026-27.

Billy Richmond III returns for his junior season after averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range in 2025-26.

Five-star freshmen JJ Andrews, Jordan Smith Jr., Abdou Toure and Miikka Muurinen also join Arkansas' roster for the upcoming season, each with the potential to earn a spot in the 2027 class.

Smith was the most highly touted prospect of the bunch in high school, rated the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Duke

Like Arkansas, Duke also produced a trio of 2026 NBA Draft picks.

No. 3 selection Cameron Boozer was the only Blue Devils' freshman to leave for the draft. His twin brother, Cayden Boozer, returns to Duke and could be posied for a breakout season.

Jon Scheyer's team also returns big man Patrick Ngongba II, who averaged 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 60.6% from the field, and Italian wing Dame Sarr, who notched 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman.

Additionally, Duke added veteran guard John Blackwell, who transferred from Wisconsin after averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range on more than 7 attempts per game as a junior.

Incoming freshman and former five-star recruits Bryson Howard and Cameron Williams could also be 2027 NBA Draft picks. Williams was rated the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 power forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Michigan

After winning a national championship in 2026, three former Wolverines were selected in the first 12 picks of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Michigan even lost head coach Dusty May, who is now at the helm for the Dallas Mavericks, but still boasts a strong roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Elliot Cadeau returns for his senior season after earning Most Outstanding Player honors in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and Trey McKenney is back for his sophomore season.

McKenney, a former five-star recruit, averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game as a freshman. The Wolverines also added big men JP Estrella and Moustapha Thiam in the transfer portal.

Incoming freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. could be the most high-profile prospect on the team. The Sierra Canyon product was rated the No. 11 prospect and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2026 class by 247Sports.

Other teams with multiple NBA Draft prospects

Arizona: Caleb Holt, Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov

Connecticut: Braylon Mullins, Colben Landrew, Nikolas Khamenia

Florida: Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon

Illinois: Quentin Coleman, David Mirkovic, Stefan Vaaks, Andrej Stojakovic