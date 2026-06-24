Cameron Boozer Selected with No. 3 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft is underway, with teams set to lock in long-time contributors with top picks.

The current draft class is seemingly one of the best in some time, offering three No. 1-level contributors, with a strong lottery and top-20. NIL has thinned the depth somewhat, though it remains one of the best classes in years.

Former Duke forward Cameron Boozer fits into that, having been one of the most talented and properly-accoladed 18-year-olds ever seen. He averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while leading the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight. On Tuesday night, he was selected at No. 3 by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here is Boozer’s 2026 NBA Draft scouting report, including how he could fit with the Grizzlies long-term:

Cameron Boozer Scouting Report

College: Duke

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

Height: 6-9

Wingspan: 7-1

Draft age: 18.9

Strengths:

Strength and motor

Scoring versatility

Shooting

Passing and play-making

Feel for the game

Areas of Improvement:

Athleticism

Defense

Outlook:

Boozer is one of the highest-floor players seen in some time, offering pro-level strength with a solid frame at just 18. He was also one of the more statistically dominant true freshman players ever regardless of position, dominating both individually and with Duke.

With his feel for the game, he could also have a much higher ceiling than anticipated, able to think the game at a rapid rate. His athleticism and defensive projection could lead to questions, though ones he can solve down the line.

Boozer will be best suited to play the four, though should be able to size up and down as needed as both a rebounder and play-maker.

Role: Play-Making Hub, Team Defender

Impact: Star, Superstar Upside

Swing skills: Athleticism, Defense

Fit with Grizzlies

Notable players: Ja Morant, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey

This pick was third, but by the time all 60 are made you'd be hard-pressed to find a better fit than Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies.

He profiles perfectly as a Grizzly, offering an analytically-slanted player who projects to thrive with strength, toughness and decision-making.

He fits well in the frontcourt with Zach Edey given his 3-point shooting, and should be able to spray out with passing and play-making to wings like Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells.

Two players went off the board before Boozer, though his fit is likely the best of the top-three.