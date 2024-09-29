How Recent Blockbuster Trade Affects Knicks, Wolves Rookies
On the eve of respective NBA media days across the league, the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves made fireworks with the league’s newest blockbuster trade.
Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves longtime franchise star, is now headed to New York in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first round pick. The trade is an obviously massive move for both teams.
New York now has four star-level talents in Towns, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. And they’ll look to outlast the Celtics as the East’s best squad. Minnesota gets to reshuffle their roster around budding superstar Anthony Edwards, going a bit smaller but relieving some money issues down the line.
But the move will undoubtedly shake things up for the team’s rookies taken at the 2024 NBA Draft.
In the Wolves’ case, they took guards Rob Dillingham and Terrance Shannon Jr., two offensive-minded players with high ceilings.
Getting Divincenzo back in the deal will certainly mix things around some for Minnesota’s guard rotation, and moreso for Shannon. Dillingham, selected at No. 8 in June, will undoubtedly be a large part of the team’s future. But Shannon could certainly be in line for less minutes as the former Villanova sharpshooter is set to make an impact next season.
Despite the Knicks getting the best players in the deal back in Towns, they did consolidate talent, meaning more minutes could be up for grabs across the roster.
New York drafted a slew of potentially talented newbies, including Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Ulm’s Pacome Dadiet, as well as Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr. While Towns will only take up one spot, there’s sure to be gravitational effects due to him being at center. The team has already reportedly offered up a few other players on the trade market, potentially clearing the way for newbies like Kolek and McCullar to sneak into the end of the rotation.
Both teams will be looking to contend next season, so finding minutes for NBA newcomers won’t be easy, regardless.
