How the 76ers' Youth Will be Critical to Competing for a Championship
Now over 10 years removed from the beginning of 'The Process', the Philadelphia 76ers are still searching for their first championship of the era. With the last decade of basketball being built around former MVP Joel Embiid, the 76ers haven't reached the Conference Finals despite plenty of supporting talent. From Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, James Harden and now Tyrese Maxey, each iteration of Philadelphia's roster has fallen short every season.
Now entering year two of the Embiid-Maxey-Paul George core, the 76ers will be looking to bounce back from a disaster 2024-2025 campaign in which they finished 24-58. A bright spot from that season, however, is the poor record essentially landed them the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which they had used to select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.
Edgecombe joins a sneaky-talented young core in Philadelphia, led by Maxey –– who's more on the level of Embiid than he is of the young core –– along with fellow rookies and second-year players Jared McCain, Justin Edwards, Adem Bona, Johni Broome and Hunter Sallis.
While Sallis is on a two-way contract and likely won't have a large role with the team in year one, the other five youngsters could realistically fill important rotational roles next season.
Edgecombe immediatley inserts himself as one of the most athletic players on the roster, as well as a top perimeter defender. There's a high chance that Edgecombe, along with Kelly Oubre Jr., is tasked with guarding opposing teams top scorers early on. He'll also be a nice spark-plug for some fast-paced transition offense, and a surefire bet for some highlight dunks.
McCain's rookie season was cut short after 23 games due to a torn left meniscus, but his stellar play was enough to firmly present his case as a top player in the 2024 NBA Draft class. He averaged 15.3 points per game while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range, and carried the 76ers offense through times when the team battled injuries. With a healthy sophomore season, McCain could help lead a dynamic 76ers offense as a lights-out shooter and ball-handler.
Justin Edwards spent the beginning of his rookie season on the bench, and didn't see consistent minutes until early January. However, once he stepped on the court, there was no turning back. The 6-foot-7 forward provided nice size for a wing-lacking rotation, and averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 steal per game while shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range. As the 76ers will likely battle load management and injuries next season, Edwards will be a crucial staple as a consistent option on the wing.
As for Broome and Bona, both young bigs will step in roles both with and without Embiid. Given Embiid's injury history, it's important to have plenty of depth behind the 2023 MVP. Broome has flashed a 3-point shot in Summer League, while Bona's more of a traditional rim-running and shot-blocking big.
These five members of Philadelphia's newfound young core will be key in playing complementary roles en route to a 76ers championship run, and they have the talent do