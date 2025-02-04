Hugo Gonzalez Gets a Huge Opportunity in Real Madrid’s Liga ACB Match Against Coruna
The consistent integer of frustration for Hugo Gonzalez observers this season has been his playing time, or lack thereof, for Real Madrid. After he decided to stay with the reigning Liga ACB champions and EuroLeague runner-ups for his pre-draft season, some pondered if he had assurances of a large enough role to help his draft stock. That mostly has not been the case. In 10 out of 14 games he has appeared in this season, he has played less than 15 minutes.
But in Real Madrid’s final ACB game of January, Gonzalez played 29 minutes against Coruna - one of the league’s smallest clubs - while NBA scouts and front office members looked on to see if he would make the most of this chance. Gonzalez finished the game with eight points, four rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and a steal. He also shot two-of-three from beyond the arc.
While Gonzalez had some enticing flashes in this one, particularly as a shooter and putting the ball on the floor, and being able to physically overmatch some of his professional opponents, the performance was largely consistent with what we’ve seen from Gonzalez. He’s got good size, good agility, and decent on-ball skills for his age. This blend of skills made him a dominant force at youth levels, which is what caught the attention of so many scouts and draft experts and has him as a borderline lock for the first round.
However, nothing popped. Nothing Gonzalez did was worthy of separating himself from the chatter about his lack of production and playing time. His pick-and-roll repetitions were straightforward, he didn’t threaten opponents off the ball and was average on the defensive side of the ball. Gonzalez played like a deep-bench player for an ACB powerhouse, simple as that. He also tried to force the issue a couple of times and ended up committing two silly turnovers.
While Gonzalez’s season has been frustrating, it is far from damning. He will have recently turned 19 heading into the 2025 NBA draft. EuroLeague and Spain’s Liga ACB are regarded as roughly the top two international leagues in the world. 18-year-olds rarely play significant roles and have a large impact on their teams -- unless you’re Luka Doncic.
Gonzalez is a project, one that might be worthwhile. A big skilled wing with explosive offensive upside isn’t something that’s always available. But immediate impact at the NBA level seems unlikely for him. He’s probably two seasons away from looking fully confident and comfortable on an NBA floor. For teams that have that time to develop him, they should feel comfortable spending a first-round pick on him.
Nurture his development as a decision-maker and off-ball player, which will allow him to fully optimize his on-ball scoring skillset. Trust that he will, at worst, be an okay wing defender given his size, strength, and athleticism, and if all those things come true, there’s a chance you’ve got a starter-quality wing a few seasons from now still on a rookie deal.
