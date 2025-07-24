Impact of Top 2026 International Prospect Luigi Suigo Signing with KK Mega Basket
While most international prospects are leaving their home soil for NCAA opportunities in the States, one prospect not doing that is 7-foot-2 Italian center Luigi Suigo. Suigo, seen as potentially a top international prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft, has decided to sign with KK Mega Basket. Mega has a reputation for developing some of the top international prospects in recent times, with the most notable of course being Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Suigo came through the Armani Junior Milan setup in his home country of Italy. He's made only two, low-minute appearances for their senior squad since 2023, but this past season he did break out at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament and put impressive numbers, averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game on 74/25/88 shooting splits.
Suigo replenishes a Mega roster that has, somewhat happily, shipped a lot of its talent to American colleges and universities for NIL deals that far exceed what they will make staying in Europe and even potentially at the peak of their professional careers. While one of Mega's top point guards from last season, Mihajlo Petrovic, left for the University of Illinois, there will be plenty of setup men for Suigo. Electric German point guard prospect Jack Kayil will be ready to take another step professionally, and with a vertical lob threat like Suigo by his side, it would not be a shock to see the two of them form one of the strongest pick-and-roll partnerships in international basketball next season.
He is more than a lob threat, though. Suigo towering height is his most unique advantage, but he has proven capable of stretching the floor as well. He has good hands and great touch for a big man, both inside and from the perimeter. Mega will certainly encourage him to shoot more threes and flex his overall feel for the game, which is advanced for his age. Defensively, Suigo protects the rim well, but there is room for improvement overall. He remains clunky and thus struggles when switching out on the perimeter and can even get exposed in drop coverage due to his lack of overall coordination. His wiry frame leads to him getting pushed off his spot as well, and not quite dominating the backboards and interior the way you would expect a player of his height.
That can all change with age and experience. By choosing Mega Basket, Suigo has set himself up to get a lot of high-level professional reps at a young age. This is the same domestic league Joan Beringer thrived in last season, which saw him grow into a lottery selection by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Suigo has a chance to do something similar if this season goes well for him.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.