Pacers Use Pelicans to Trade Out of 2025 NBA Draft
Amid a highly-competitive NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers are still making moves on the trade market.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pacers are trading the No. 23 pick at the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft to New Orleans for Indiana’s 2026 first-round pick back. Additionally, the rights to Mojave King will also head the Pelicans way.
It's not often we see deals made during the NBA Finals, especially coming from one of the teams in the battle. But we've now seen two, including the Magic sending off a haul of picks for Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane.
Indiana has effectively opted to punt on this year’s first round, instead choosing to acquire their future first in a draft that’s shaping up to be the best in some time. For now, the team will still select at No. 54 overall in the second round, but it's likely no given they hang onto that pick too.
On the flip side, the Pelicans are leading into this year’s draft, acquiring No. 23 to add to No. 7.
New Orleans has reportedly been one of the most aggressive teams in looking to trade up this year, and could use another late-first selection this year to push even higher. Per previous reports, they could value Rutgers wing Ace Bailey as a long-term replacement for Brandon Ingram after having traded him at the deadline last year. And No. 23 could be further ammo to jump up and grab him.
With a fairly deep class that extends nearly to the second round, the Pelicans could also opt to select a project in that range, with a myriad of high upside and win-now prospects littering that range.
There’s just over a week until the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26.
The Pacers are still amidst a fiery NBA Finals, now down 3-2 following Jalen Williams’ 40-point outburst on Monday night.