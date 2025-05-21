isaiah Collier Snubbed From 2025 NBA All-Rookie Team
The NBA announced its 2024-25 All-Rookie Team on Tuesday afternoon. It was led by a pair of Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, while snubbing Utah Jazz teammates.
First Team: Steph Castle, Zaccharie Risacher, Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey and Alex Sarr.
Second Team: Kel'el Ware, Matas Buzelis, Yves Messi, Donovan Clingan and Bub Carrington.
Utah Jazz rookie guard Isaiah Collier pulled in 52 total points, with 50 second-team votes and a single first-team vote (worth two points) to leave him as the next man up on the All-Rookie list.
Collier did not start the season strong, but from the mid-way point on, he was by far one of the league's best rookies and should've been featured on this list. He not only was able to get to the rim more consistently as a scorer but also developed in real-time as a table setter for the Utah Jazz, who finished with the worst record in the NBA.
His teammate, Kyle Filipowski, was the next man up after Collier with 19 second-place votes, ranking ahead of Ron Holland II, Dalton Knecht and Ryan Dunn, who would've comprised of the third-team All-Rookie squad if the NBA allowed it as they do with All-NBA honors.
While the first two teams each included worthy rookies, Collier should've gotten the bump over Yves Missi in this scribe's opinion.
Regardless, the future is bright for the USC product in Salt Lake City as the Jazz continue their rebuild despite poor lottery luck, tumbling to the No. 5 pick after surprise jumps on NBA Lottery luck.