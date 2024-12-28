Isaiah Hartenstein Joins Ownership Group For Ratiopharm Ulm
The Oklahoma City Thunder inked Isaiah Hartesntein to a massive three-year $87 Million Dollar pact this summer, luring him away from the New York Knicks and giving him a massive pay day - for a big man who navigated the G League and a journey man life style.
Hartenstein has already hit the ground running on the hardwood, the double-double machine has lifted the Oklahoma City Thunder to incredible heights and a 24-5 record. Off the court, the Germany big fella is making an impact too.
It was announced today that the seven-footer would be joining an ownership group of Ratiopharm Ullm, a Germany basketball club, which won the championship in 2023 and has produced three NBA draft picks already, with plenty of prospects to boot.
“I got involved because I was searching for a German team that I could be a part of—one that, if I were younger and trying to make the next level, would get me there. I feel like they do a great job of developing young talent & helping them advance in their careers,” Hartenstein said to Marc J. Spears. “The team is well-run, and even though they focus on helping players take the next step, they remain competitive. That mix was really exciting for me. And growing up, I always loved the fans they had.”
The 2025 NBA Draft prospects Ben Saraf and Noa Essengue two late lottery to mid first round prospects who still have a chance to climb.
