NBA Playoffs: Calling Upon a Rookie in Miami
The NBA’s postseason kicked off in the last week, beginning with action in the Play-In Tournament. Participating in the East’s tournament, the Miami Heat dropped their first matchup against the No. 7 seeded Philadelphia 76ers. In this game, Miami superstar wing Jimmy Butler went down with an MCL injury. He joined Terry Rozier, who was out for this game due to a neck injury. With Butler’s injury, rookie Jaimie Jaquez Jr. stepped up in a big way with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal on 6-for-11 shooting from the field. This performance wasn’t enough to get Miami the win in Philadelphia, but the Heat would have another chance to punch a playoff ticket against the nine-seeded Chicago Bulls.
With Butler sidelined, Jaquez Jr. stepped into the starting lineup for the Bulls game with Miami’s season on the line. The rookie was no stranger to the starting lineup this year, beginning 20 of his 75 games played in the regular season. In these appearances, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest. With such production and impact, he presumptively earned All-Rookie status. He looked the part as well against Chicago. Jaquez Jr. contributed a huge 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a blowout win to secure a playoff spot. With some of the buckets he was getting, he exhibited intriguing flashes of scoring skill.
Now, the undermanned Heat will take on the title favorite Boston Celtics. Coming off a finals run last June, their second of the decade, the Miami organization has become accustomed to winning. Now, they are huge underdogs in a First Round matchup with their typical playoff success hanging in the balance. With Butler and Rozier sidelined for the moment, Jaquez Jr. will have to step up and fill Miami’s scoring void if they hope to keep their postseason dreams alive. It’s a lot to ask of the rookie, but many rookies have begun their paths to stardom with a memorable playoff run. This opportunity now belongs to Jaquez Jr.
