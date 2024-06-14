Jamal Shead Could be Second Round Steal in 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and with the draft split up into two days organizations will be more prepared for the second round than ever. This can help teams capitalize on the talent that slips through the cracks of the first round.
One of those players that might slip is Houston's Jmal Shead. While he is projected to be a day-two player, he can still pop at the NBA level. The Cougar averaged 13 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 40 percent from the floor, 30 percent from beyond the arc and 78 percent at the charity stripe.
While the first thing an NBA staff would need to do is figure out a way to tap into Shead's shooting potential, the four-year college star has the defense and table setting to really help a team's rotation, especially adding cheap depth to make it through an 82-game season.
The nearly 22-year-old is lethal as a pick-and-roll ball handler and can make any pass and advanced reads while scoring at the rim and off pull-up jumpers at a 36 percent clip.
Defensively, no one will outwork the guard who is willing to get physical, jump passing lanes and create deflections and stops for his team.
While Shead has to figure out a way to shoot the ball efficiently - especially off the catch where he turned in just a 30 percent clip in such scenarios.
The Cougar can be a threat added to an NBA bench with a pathway to develop in the G League and step up should a key fixture of the rotation go down.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.