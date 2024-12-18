Jamal Shead Provides Spark in Raptors' Comeback Bid Against Bulls
In a night that saw the Raptors down by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter, Jamal Shead provided enough energy to get the team within a point of taking the lead. Although their comeback attempt fell short, the Raptors can find solace knowing they have the kind of player fans will love for years to come.
Toronto brought Shead in via a trade with the Sacramento Kings on draft-day after he was selected with the 45th pick. He came to Toronto with a winning pedigree having made one Elite Eight and three Sweet Sixteen appearances during his four years at the University of Houston. Never putting up flashy numbers, Shead has always been known as a tough player who does whatever it takes to win.
With the Bulls up 95-84 heading into the fourth quarter Monday night, Head Coach Darko Rajakovic put Shead in the game and never took him out. He put up 10 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal in his 12 minutes of action. Shead scored or assisted on a whopping 25 out of 37 Raptors fourth quarter points without having stepped on the floor prior in the game. Even with his impressive production in a short amount of time, the stat sheet doesn't do justice for the value Shead brings to the team. He brings energy, intensity and defense to a team that desperately needs it. The 6'1 guard may remind fans of young versions of former Raptors Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet who excelled in Toronto despite their short statures.
The 7-20 Raptors will look to continue to play their rookies and younger players as they fall further out of play-in contention. After some brief stints with the G League, it will be important for the team to get guys like Shead more minutes at the NBA level. Shead has proven he can impact winning on any given night and his development should be a priority for the team moving forward.
