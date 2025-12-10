Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson Erupts in Big Win Against Penn State

Tuesday's college basketball slate featured a number of top prospects in action.

AJ Dybantsa and BYU met Clemson in the Jimmy V Classic, while Florida and UConn sqaured off at the same event in another matchup that featured multiple NBA Draft prospects. Other teams with intriguing prospects like Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois and a few other squads also took the court in a loaded night of NCAA contests.

Aside from the aforementioned contests, though, another potential pick in the 2026 NBA Draft had a massive performance on Tuesday. Lamar Wilkerson, a fifth-year college player at Indiana, notched one of the most impressive performances in college basketball so far this season.

In just 24 minutes on the floor, Wilkerson tallied 44 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a turnover while shooting 16-of-22 from the field and 10-of-15 from beyond the arc. Wilkerson's performance led the Hoosiers to a 113-72 win against Penn State as the team moved to 8-2 on the season, rebounding from a pair of losses in the team's last two games.

Wilkerson's impressive shooting performance could turn heads from NBA scouts, as the veteran's perimeter scoring prowess could make him a solid option for a team in this year's draft. Of course, one game isn't enough to earn any player a spot in the first or second round, but Wilkerson's shooting ability has been on display for multiple seasons.

Prior to playing for the Hoosiers, Wilkerson spent three seasons at Sam Houston State and a year Three Rivers College. In his final season with the Bearkats, the talented wing averaged 20.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.7% from the field and 44.5% from 3-point range on 7.7 attempts per game.

In his first 10 games at Indiana, Wilkerson is averaging 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Wilkerson has the size and shooting ability to earn a spot in the upcoming draft.

Despite a lopsided score, Penn State freshman Kayden Mingo also turned in a solid stat line. The freshman finished with 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 turnovers in the loss, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line.

A four-star recruit rated the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 4 combo guard in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports, Mingo could also earn a spot in the 2026 class with a strong performance in Big 10 play.

