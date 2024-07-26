Jared McCain Set to Help Philadelphia 76ers Reach Their Ultimate Goal
The Philadelphia 76ers have made massive moves this Summer, from adding Andre Drummond to swooping in for Caleb Martin and signing Eric Gordon to add to their foundation that was able to foster a mega move to open up free agency grabbing star forward Paul George who ushered in new expectations to the city of brotherly love.
General Manager Daryl Morey made no bones about it, in a local radio interview he flatly stated that the 76ers are “going to be coming to take the title away from them.”
As they attempt to blend these NBA veterans with their dynamic duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, the 76ers also added Jared McCain with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Duke product can help them reach their ultimate goal.
McCain is a pro-ready guard who can not only help the 76ers navigate the long 82-game season, but conform to any lineup Nick Nurse wants to roll out. His ability to play on or off the ball thanks to his deadly movement shooting makes him a valuable asset.
The Duke product could be in charge of leading the secondary unit for the 76ers, setting the table for the bench mob and helping Philly produce in all 48 minutes of action. This added depth can make all the difference in a chase for a championship.
