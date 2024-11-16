Jayden Quaintance is Talented, but Needs Development
A unanimous five-star coming out of Word of God Christian Academy in North Carolina, Jayden Quaintance reclassified from 2025 to 2024 and garnered offers from all across the country, including Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio State, Texas, Louisville, Pitt, Michigan, and Washington.
He eventually signed with Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils of the Big 12 Conference, joining a talented recruiting class that also included Joson Sanon and Amier Ali.
The big man has shown top-notch defensive ability so far this season, totaling 14 blocks and four steals through four games, and his overall physicality and frame lend credence to the idea that he could be a shot eraser in the paint, even at the NBA level. Standing at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Quaintance has the measurements of a defensive menace and the stats to back it up so far.
On the offensive end, however, he is a work in progress. He has definitely had his moments on this side of the ball, but has yet to crack double-digit points this season. He was also limited in his impact against Gonzaga, where he fouled out after recording nine points, but just one rebound. He's at just 38.9% on field goals so far this year, and has some issues with shot selection occasionally.
Quaintance is just 17 after reclassifying and will be unable to enter the 2025 NBA Draft due to the age limit cutoff, but in many ways, this will be a positive. He needs an additional year of development at the collegiate level to become a more effective offensive player. In high school, he was inconsistent with his production, but had monster moments, demonstrating a face-up game and scoring ability. He also needs to learn to defend without fouling, but this comes with time, as he is, again, one of the youngest players in all of college basketball.
With the proper coaching, he can become a bonafide top-tier prospect by the time the 2026 NBA Draft rolls around. Look for Quaintance to build buzz in the next class as the game slows down for him on offense and he improves his footwork on the defensive end.
