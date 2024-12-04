Jaylen Wells Continues to Show Value for Memphis Grizzlies
In the aftermath of several injuries to the Grizzlies, rookie wing Jaylen Wells has stepped into a starting position, playing the role of a 3-and-D small forward with very positive results so far, especially for his age.
The first-year player out of Washington State has been highly efficient this season for Memphis, averaging 12.1 points on 45.8% from the field and 38.9% from three. This percentage from deep ranks fourth on the Grizzlies, though by volume, he attempts more than the three players ahead of him in this category. Overall, he is the most effective three-point shooter on the roster so far in 2024.
Wells has started 17 games this season for the Grizzlies, bringing impressive shooting prowess and perimeter defense to a team that needs it at this point in the season. Suffering injuries to Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., and GG Jackson, Wells has stepped up in his role, adding 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on top of his shooting and scoring numbers. He also records 0.5 steals per game, increasing his value as a defender on the outside.
He had a career high 26 points against Chicago on November 23, hitting 10 of his 14 shots, including 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. He has demonstrated elite ability to hit movement shots this year, coming off of screens, and has a knack for shooting the ball off of the catch. As a perimeter threat, 81.3% of his shots come in spot-up situations, where he ranks in the 57th percentile in the NBA in points per shot at 1.09, according to Synergy Sports.
Wells is a player that could easily end up as a first-teamer on the NBA all-rookie squad due to his body of work in 2024, especially if he continues his hot shooting. While it is possible that he may experience some kind of dip in percentage from deep, his overall production, should it stay stable, will catapult him into the top rank of rookies this season.
