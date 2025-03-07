Jeremiah Fears Playing Best Basketball as Lights Get Bright Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft conversations are heating up as March Madness is just around the corner for college prospects to make statements. The Oklahoma Sooners are clinging to its tournament hopes which in part ride on a true freshman and the youngest player in the upcoming NBA Draft, Jeremiah Fears.
As the Sooners margin for error has shrunk, Fears has rose to the occasion playing some of his best basketball. This includes Wednesday night in a game that OU had to have to stay alive in its March Madness march, Fears shined in Oklahoma's win over Missouri going for a career-high.
Fears finished with a career-best 31 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes of action while shooting 9-for-13 from the floor, 1-for-2 from beyond the arc and a jaw-dropping 12-for-12 at the line to show the freshman's ability to attack downhill and put defenses in compromised positions.
The Sooners freshman has NBA star potential and games like Wednesday prove that. This season, Fears is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 stocks per game on 44/27/84 shooting splits. His free throw percentage suggests touch which is a good gage of if a 3-point shot can ever come around.
As a pick-and-roll ball handler, Fears is posting 0.821 points per possession, in transition he is putting up 1.116 points per possession and in isolation he is generating 0.930 points per possession all of which are good marks across the country especially factoring in his age and playing in the toughest conference in college basketball.
