Jeremiah Fears Shines in Must-Win Game For Sooners, Boosting NBA Draft Stock
The Oklahoma Sooners made the leap to the SEC this season, leaving what was once the best basketball conference to join a group of teams that are putting together historic seasons - What is far and away the best conference in the sport during the 2024-25 campaign.
The Sooners have sputtered in recent weeks and after an unblemished non-conference slate, saw its tournament hopes slipping away. On Saturday afternoon in Norman, the Sooners rallied around its hot seated coach and star freshman to pull off an upset win over No. 21 Mississippi State.
In Oklahoma's 93-87 victory, it was Jeremiah Fears who stole the show. The youngest player in the upcoming draft class put on a show going for 27 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block on 7-for-12 shooting from the floor, 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and 11-for-14 at the free throw line.
Fears has seen SEC defenses slot him at the top of scouting rebounds and that level of physicality is difficult on any player especially one that should still be in high school getting set for the Prom. Though, that has not stopped the first-year guard from putting together games like this to show his NBA potential.
When you blend Fears raw athletic ability, motor and scoring prowess it is hard to make the argument against selecting him in the lottery. Sure, he is not the perfect player - no one is - but the upside is appealing and it is functional.
This is not a shot in the dark on a player who is forced to be written off as a true developmental story. Fears is the type of prospect who can help an NBA team as a rookie while continuing to work toward his ceiling.
Games like Saturday show his wise beyond his years game and why he is turning heads in the NBA ahead of a loaded 2025 NBA Draft.
