Joan Beringer Could Be the Timberwolves’ Next Great Interior Anchor
The Minnesota Timberwolves may have walked away from the 2025 NBA Draft with one of the most intriguing long-term center prospects in Joan Beringer.
Standing at nearly seven feet tall with a remarkable wingspan and standing reach, Beringer arrives as one of the youngest players in the 2025 NBA Draft but also one of the most projectable bigs in the class. His fit alongside Minnesota’s current roster offers a real blend of developmental upside and functional short-term utility.
Beringer thrives in low-usage, high-efficiency roles where he can impact the game as a finisher, screener, and rim-runner. Playing alongside Rob Dillingham and Mike Conley, two guards who can manipulate defenders and make reads out of ball screens, Beringer becomes an easy target around the rim. His vertical gravity as a lob threat will force help rotations and provide a pressure point for defenses.
One under-discussed aspect of this fit is what Beringer can do for Anthony Edwards. As Edwards continues to grow as a primary creator, Minnesota has sought ways to simplify the game for him, particularly when it comes to reading the second level of the defense, which is evident from the Rudy Gobert trade.
Beringer’s ability to roll hard, finish above the rim, and occupy help defenders gives Edwards a clearer path long-term to build chemistry with a consistent interior target. If Edwards continues to hit open rollers out of pick-and-roll actions regularly, it could unlock another level for the Timberwolves' offense.
On the other end of the floor, Beringer projects to make his biggest impact. His length, timing, and mobility give him the tools to anchor defensive units over time. He is an active shot blocker and can move his feet well in space, giving Minnesota a potential long-term option who can defend in multiple coverages.
Being mentored by Rudy Gobert, an all-time defender and rim protector, only enhances the developmental outlook for Beringer. Gobert’s presence gives Beringer a daily example of how to position, communicate, and control the game defensively.
There is still refinement needed in Beringer’s game. He needs to develop more consistency in his offensive touch and decision-making, and his defensive positioning on the perimeter can improve. But for his age, the foundation is already in place, and the Timberwolves provide a patient structure with a competitive roster that allows him to grow without being rushed.