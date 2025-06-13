Joan Beringer Could Rise in 2025 NBA Draft After Impressive Combine
The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, and most observers are aware of the big-name prospects in this year's class.
One prospect who may not be a household name, however, is French big man Joan Beringer. Berginger is an intriguing player who's spot in the draft may surprise fans that are unfamiliar with the 18-year-old.
Berginger has crept into the late first round in multiple recent mock drafts, including Draft Digest's latest projection, and could continue to rise after recording strong measurements at the abbreviated NBA Combine.
Beringer measured at 6-foot-11 without shoes, weighing 234 pounds and boasting a 7-foot-4 and half an inch wingspan. Beringer's size and length will likely be enough to turn heads from NBA front offices, as the Frenchman's stature and inexperience gives him immense upside at the next level.
Beringer has played basketball for around three years, and could develop into a strong defender in the pros if he lands with a solid coach and scheme.
Before declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, Beringer played for Cedevita Olimpija in the Adriatic Basketball Association. During the 2024-25 season, Beringer averaged 4.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 59.4% from the field in 18.3 minutes per contest.
Beringer's stats certainly aren't eye-popping, which indicates the potential top-20 pick's inexperience, but his defensive ability at such a young age is encouraging. If NBA teams are willing to take an upside swing on Beringer, the French prospect could become a solid defensive anchor and rim protector.
Additionally, Beringer is a fluid athlete who moves well for a player of his size and stature, which should help him reach his full defensive potential. Beringer's offensive skill set is the area of his game that needs the most improvement.
The ABA product isn't currently a threat to shoot the ball, and still needs to develop as a playmaker to become a reliable rotation player at the next level. If Beringer is able to continue buliding his offensive skill set, the young Frenchman could end up being a steal based on where is picked in this year's class.
