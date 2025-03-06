What Does Johann Grunloh’s Defensive Future Look Like in the NBA?
The word tweener gets thrown around a lot to describe prospects. Sometimes, it’s used in a good way and primarily highlights future versatility and functionality in lineups. Sometimes, it’s bad. A player is skilled, but it’s hard to see exactly where they fit in the modern NBA, and what if a team can never figure out this conundrum either?
German big man Johann Grunloh might be a tweener.
Grunloh is a frail 6-foot-11 with great length. His size lets him play the five overseas and even operate next to another big man because his length makes him tolerable as a perimeter defender against opposing power forwards. But he has been pushed around on the defensive glass a few times this season, and his resistance as a post-defender is below average. While he can offer some perimeter resistance against opposing forwards, he struggles against guards due to his lack of lateral quickness.
In short, Grunloh’s defensive game has more questions than answers at the moment when you try to envision him in the NBA. His rim protection is good. He averages 1.9 blocks per game, and his 7.3 block rate has him sniffing at French center prospect Joan Beringer, who many NBA Draft analysts now have being projected to be selected in the first round. Those stats may make this sound like nitpicking, but there are still legitimate concerns about Grunloh on defense.
There is not a pick-and-roll coverage he has impressed in this season. Beringer, for example, has shown great command in drop coverage, meeting opposing ballhandlers at the level of the screen, and in aggressive hedge and recover tactics due to his lateral mobility. Grunloh has been tolerable in drop, and that’s about it. Switching or aggressive hedging attempts have been few and far between and thus difficult to assess. Generally, his lack of lateral mobility makes it difficult to bet on either of those developing. Add in his frail frame, which makes it tough for him to bang down low with large post-opponents, and Grunloh, for all his apparent shot blocking prowess, begins to look like someone that’s hard to fit into a defensive system.
While these questions loom, the pursuit of the answer is easily a worthwhile venture for any team selecting in the twenties or beyond. Grunloh’s offensive skillset is desirable. He has everything you want as a future ballscreener. His soft touch in the lane and around the rim makes him a roll threat personally, and his court vision and ability to make good decisions on the move make him a threat in the short roll if teams try to play more aggressive schemes.
Additionally, he can pop and stretch the floor like few of his fellow big man counterparts. Grunloh is shooting 35 percent from deep on over 50 attempts across all competitions this season. The form looks great, he shoots with confidence, and he knocks down threes as a spot-up floor spacer or popping out of screens with the same level of confidence. His game fits perfectly around any team with an effective pick-and-roll ballhandler, and his ability to space the floor gives teams the optionality to play a non-shooter at another position and someone who could maybe help offer more strength on the interior than Grunloh can.
At the surface level, Grunloh doesn’t look like the perfect defensive fit in the NBA on day one. But he’ll be just approaching 20 years old on draft day this year, which means there’s time to figure that out. His offensive skillset and shot blocking statistics make it likely the answer will be discovered relatively quickly, and what the rest of his game makes possible will make the growing pains more than worth it.
