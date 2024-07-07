Jonas Valanciunas Signing With Washington Wizards Can Boost Alex Sarr's Production
The Washington Wizards offseason has been one that can really set forward their rebuild. Still clinging to assets like Kyle Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon and Corey Kisper all varying degrees of trade chips to continue to flush out this rebuild with the bookends being players that hypothetically could make it to the other side of the rebuild.
Led by Will Dawkins and Mike Winger, who are former Oklahoma City Thunder executives - an organization that knows a lot about rebuilding - the Wizards started their summer by selecting Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a player many believe was top of this class.
Sarr is an ultra-athletic big man who Draft Digest describes as a "7-footer is almost built like a wing with frontcourt size. The way he’s able to move is extremely fluid which will help on both ends. Defensively, this should allow him to be versatile and switchable. Sarr needs to add strength and weight without losing mobility, but there’s a real chance he can defend three positions at the next level."
He instantly becomes the crown jewel of the Wizards' rebuild, and the organization has already taken steps to make his life easier. With money to spend this summer, Washington inked Jonas Valanciunas to a three-year $30 Million Dollar deal that allows him to anchor the center spot for the Wizards.
This move pushes Sarr to the power forward, a more comfortable role, and allows Valanciunas to take the beating and bruising that comes with playing the five nightly in the NBA.
Along with the former Pelicans big man, Sarr will be surrounded by some interesting talent his draft classmates Kyshawn George and Carlton Carrington and 2023 Lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly.
