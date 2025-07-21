Jonas Valanciunas Finally Makes Official Decision About Joining Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets overhauled their bench this offseason after getting eliminated from the second round of last year's playoffs. That process included acquiring Jonas Valančiūnas, the veteran center entering his 15th NBA season who last played for the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets traded for Valančiūnas in hopes he would provide quality minutes backing up three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, which has long been a problem spot for the roster.
However, shortly after executing the trade rumors emerged that Valančiūnas might head overseas to play in Greece for Panathinaikos. These rumors have lingered for a few weeks now; the Nuggets have publicly insisted they intend for Valančiūnas to play in Denver all the while, but the man himself had yet to shoot down anything suggesting he might play internationally.
On Monday, however, Valančiūnas cleared it all up. He spoke to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews and made clear he finally made his decision: Valančiūnas would play for the Nuggets this season.
"I want to clear the air about my playing situation next season now that Denver has made their decision to keep me," Valančiūnas said. "The idea of playing for Panathinaikos, closer to home, was very exciting to me, but that will have to wait. I am fully committed to honoring my contract with the Nuggets this season and will give it my all to compete for a championship."
It's great news for the Nuggets. Valančiūnas averaged 8.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game for the Kings last year. He's a paint beast from a previous era of basketball who provides automatic offense from the post and can pull down double-digit rebounds with ease. Denver has never had that kind of player behind its superstar center and hope the non-Jokić minutes will prove less damaging in 2025-26.
A big piece finally settles into place for a championship contender.