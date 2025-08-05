Josh Giddey Could Aid Chicago Bulls’ Young Core
Free agency has been somewhat of a mess for restricted free agents this season, and Bulls’ guard Josh Giddey has been no exception to that.
Teams have been wary of offering long-term contracts and big money to several, including Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas and Giddey. Despite there being several suitors that allegedly value what they bring to the table.
Giddey, though, shines where Kuminga and Thomas both struggle, able to jump-start offense with some of the best passing in the league for his archetype. As a 6-foot-9 guard, he plays with pace, can initiate offense and even create on his own at times. While there’s certainly defensive concerns, Giddey’s a player worth having in your rebuilding core, as the now-champion OKC Thunder saw for several seasons.
Should the Bulls re-sign Giddey — which seems to be the most likely scenario at this point — he’ll be able to help the teams young core grow, starting with its last two major picks in Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue.
Buzelis was 2024’s No. 11 pick, and showed signs of breaking out as an NBA frosh. Across just 19 minutes per game he averaged 8.6 points on 45% shooting, at times looking the part of one of the top players in the class. He was formerly ranked as one, but saw an up-and-down season with the G Leauge Ignite that caused his stock to slip somewhat.
Months ago they gambled on the similarly lengthy Essengue at No. 12, grabbing one of the toolsiest prospects in the class with transition prowess, potentially versatile defense and more. He saw the opposite pre-draft process, instead rising late in the postseason with Ratiopharm Ulm to boost his stock.
While both players are talented in their own right, neither are strong offensive creators just yet. And could certainly use Giddey’s play-making. Even if he doesn't stick around the core long-term, there's worse things than talented passers helping your youngsters through growing pains, and he'd be well worth most of the contracts that have been reported.
The Bulls shouldn't be looking to contend in the down Eastern Conference anyways. On the contrary, Chicago should be looking to nab one of the top talents in 2026, be it BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson or Duke forward Cam Boozer.
The team has sat in the middle ground of the league for far too long, and leaning into the development of its young core and the further drafting of talented players should be the short-term goal.