Kansas Jayhawks: AJ Storr Could be Breakout Player in 2025 NBA Draft
As the weather turns, basketball season is just around the corner. With it comes another draft cycle. This one is poised to be special. The 2025 Draft class is talent-rich from top to bottom with plenty of surprise pop-up prospects to appear throughout the year.
The Kansas Jayhawks are hoping for a bounce back after a 23-11 2023-24 campaign, which ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament falling to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Bill Self has reloaded and revamped his roster with a quality mix of high end high school recruits and lighting up the transfer portal.
AJ Storr is one of those players primed to volt the Jayhawks back to prominence. The 6-foot-6 guard is on his third school in as many years going from St. John's to Wisconsin and eventually landing in Lawrence, Kan.
A year ago, Storr averaged a career-best 16 points, four rebounds and an assist per game while collecting a stock per game - shooting 43 percent from the floor, 32 percent from beyond the arc and 81 percent from the free throw line.
Storr was a lethal weapon as a spot-up scorer ranking in the 64th percentile as well as thriving as a pick-and-roll ball handler to the tune of 0.867 points per possession placing him in the 70th percentile in the country.
His best traits come off the ball where his length, athleticism, bounce and feel is on display turning in 1.488 percent as a cutter offensively and running the floor well in transition to produce 1.220 points per possession.
On catch-and-shoot looks, Storr stroked it at a 35 percent clip while only finishing at a 55 percent clip at the rim. The third-year guard has to improve in the painted area to become a viable NBA player but his flashes allow you to buy into that possibility.
His 81 percent at the charity stripe also is an indicator that with better players around him who hold more gravity, a shooting uptick is in order.
A year ago, Storr was one of the Badger's best defenders, which should draw the eye of Self and keep him on the floor for the Jayhawks. With that side of the ball at an NBA level, these small improvements quickly let him land on the league's radar ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.