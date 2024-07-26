Kel’el Ware Could be Vital to Another Miami Heat Postseason Run
In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks added center Dereck Lively, who quickly became a vital piece alongside Luka Doncic en route to an appearance in this year’s NBA Finals.
In adding Kel’el Ware at No. 15 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat are hoping to do the same.
At 7-foot-1 with the ability to score inside and offer rim-protection, Ware was one of the best big prospects in his class, as showcased by his 17.4 points per game on near-60% shooting, with 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on his way to the Summer League championship.
While Ware doesn’t possess the same type of athleticism or defensive prowess that Lively, his does posses skills at 7-foot that are vital to championship contention. And it certainly helps this Heat core are no stranger to the Finals already.
If his performances in Las Vegas were any indication, Ware could be ready to infuse the starting lineup with inside scoring and defense sooner rather than later, which could allow all-world defender Bam Adebayo to slot down to the four.
While Lively’s high-level impact is more of an outlier than a true trend, it feels like Ware could function similarly with Miami if given the chance. Another strong two-way player blossoming alongside Adebdayo, Jimmy Butler, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and more could have a ripple effect across the lineup as a whole.
Even if he's unable to help the aging core make a run this season, his development is likely pivotal to future runs in Miami.
