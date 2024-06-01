Kel'el Ware's Skillset is Worth Lottery Consideration in 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a month away, as much uncertainty about the upcoming rookie class remains. There’s no real consensus across the board, as prospect rankings for teams across the league vary.
One player who increased his draft stock over the past year is Kel’el Ware, who was a former five-star, top-10 recruit in high school before playing his freshman season at Oregon. While he could have been selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he opened to go back to college for another year and transfer to Indiana.
This was a fantastic decision, as the 7-footer elevated his game and is now a player with the upside to be taken in the lottery. He has two seasons of college experience under his belt, but just recently turned 20 years old.
Boasting effortless bounce, Ware is a phenomenal lob threat. This makes him an effective offensive play finisher, as well as a huge transition threat with his success as a rim runner.
When catching the ball several feet from the rim, Ware has several go-to moves that allow him to get to his spots and score on the move. Most notably, he’s showcased a reliable turnaround jumper from five to ten feet from the rim. The 7-footer is also good at drawing fouls, getting to the line nearly five times per game last season — though he was a poor free throw shooter and needs to improve on that front.
Ware has solid vision for his size, especially when he catches in the mid-post. He’s great about keeping his head up and finding teammates all over the floor. He isn’t necessarily a playmaker for others, but is a good connector for a center.
One of the things Ware did to improve his stock at Indiana was prove he can knock down perimeter shots. He’s certainly not a volume 3-point shooter, but he is enough of a threat that defenses have to play him honest which spaces the floor. He knocked down 42.5% of his 40 attempts as a sophomore.
Ware overall is a double-double machine who averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 boards per game last season. He’s obviously tall, but also strong with a firm base. He’s no longer a skinny 7-footer; he has added bulk and possesses a frame that could certainly add more with time.
On the defensive end, Ware provides rim protection and has demonstrated good instincts and discipline on that side of the floor.
Again, he’s a lottery talent with the tools to help any team. Whether it’s a contender that asks him to play a very defined role — not too dissimilar to Dereck Lively II with the Dallas Mavericks — or a rebuilding team who asks him to do more early in his career, Ware is ready to do whatever is needed and be effective in doing so.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.