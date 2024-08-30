Key Questions Need to be Answered For Detroit Pistons Ron Holland II in Debut
The 2024 NBA Draft was one of the most interesting in recent memory. While the draft lacks sure-fire star power and generational talents that the more recent vintages possess, the uncertainty littered throughout the lottery and beyond.
Many evaluators top prospect in the 2024 class, Ron Holland II, slid to the No. 5 pick being selected by the Detroit Pistons back in late June.
Holland spoke to the NBA''s official website to discuss being picked by the Pistons “To be put in this position to be blessed with this opportunity, I can’t wait to get to Detroit and get to work. I’m super excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait. I didn’t contact (the Pistons) at all. I don’t think I had a workout – it was on the list at first, but I didn’t end up doing it.”
The Pistons still have a lot of questions to answer with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson already in the mix, fitting Holland into that mix will be a challenge for new bench boss J.B. Bickerstaff.
Detroit will start their 2024-25 campaign on Oct. 23 against the Indiana Pacers a high-level opponent to get their first test of working out this rotation crunch in the Motor City. The Pistons will be an exciting team to watch this season regardless of win-loss record as the pieces start to come together.
