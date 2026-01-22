Big 12 NBA Draft Sleepers to Watch the Rest of the College Basketball Season

The Big 12 has easily been the best conference in college basketball this season, with six teams in the top 20 of the AP Top 25 and all but one team above .500. Naturally, that comes with a lot of high-end talent for the 2026 NBA Draft.

When looking at the Big 12, the top of the class is loaded with young stars: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Koa Peat and Kingston Flemings highlight the top freshmen to look out for. But what about the sleepers?

There are plenty of upperclassmen with a good shot at going in the back of the first round or second round this June. Here are three names to look out for with the regular season just over its halfway point:

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Krivas has been a force in the paint for No. 1 Arizona. The 7-foot-2 junior is averaging 11 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in 21 minutes. He most recently put up 17 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in an 84-77 win over UCF on Saturday.

The Lithuanian displays a traditional skill set, bruising in the paint with inside scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking. He rarely ever takes the deep ball but is shooting 40% from three-point range on a low volume (five total attempts).

Krivas can be a great rebounder for a number of NBA teams. At 21 years old, there's still room for development with such a high floor.

Richie Saunders, BYU

At 24 years old, Saunders is going to have to produce right off the bat to make his NBA career last. But he's setting himself up for pro success this season, averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals on ridiculous 50-40-83 shooting splits.

The 6-foot-5 star has been a catalyst for BYU's success alongside Dybantsa and Robert Wright III. Saunders has potential as a 3&D wing in the NBA, scoring on and off the ball. He has had a number of 20 and 30-point games this season.

Something to keep an eye on for the rest of the college basketball season is Saunders' on-ball scoring. His range and off-ball movement are his biggest strengths, but he's also displayed impressive slashing ability at times. The senior knows which matchups to take advantage of as a big guard.

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

At this point, Momcilovic is graduating from an NBA Draft sleeper to a legitimate prospect, putting up 18.2 points per game. He's doing so as arguably the best shooter in the country, notching 54-54-88 shooting splits, taking 7.3 threes per game.

At 6-foot-8 with what appears to be an at or near-seven-foot wingspan (measurements unavailable), there's also potential as a versatile defender. He's taken advantage of mismatches on the defensive end with multiple two-steal performances, but can he make an impact outside of perimeter shooting.

Momcilovic will be one of the most intriguing late-round prospects to watch for the rest of the season. He has the chance to be a special NBA talent, but can he do so in a role outside of shooting?