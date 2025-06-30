Khaman Maluach Should Boost Phoenix Suns’ Season
Weeks ago, the Suns didn’t even own a pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, instead looking to next season with Kevin Durant still rostered.
After finally off-loading Durant to the Rockets — a destination that long made sense — Phoenix came away with the No. 10 pick and more. And on draft night 2025, they added a few top prospects, one of which was former Duke center Khaman Maluach.
At a legit 7-foot-2, Maluach was, per most experts, the best center prospect in the class. While his averages of 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game weren’t eye-catching, his unteachable size, late start in basketball and general impact made him an eventual top-10 pick. And a player that should provide a spark for the Suns in the upcoming season and foreseeable future.
Offensively, Maluach is far from a finished product. But should provide a base of rim-running and rebounding with room to grow. He finished shooting 71% in total with the Blue Devils, mostly in the pick-and-roll.
Defensively is where Maluach is likely to make the biggest impact. With his near-7-foot-7 wingspan, he was able to block over a shot per game in just 21 minutes, but deterred plenty more. Oftentimes guards and wings would make their way to the paint, only to be driven away by Maluach’s towering frame.
With the Suns, Malauch should plug in as a functional rim-runner and shot-blocker, who only stands to grow in those and other areas.
Per a scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Maluach: “Although the offense still has a ways to go for Maluach, his defense is already phenomenal. He has insane length that we don’t see come through the draft all that often."
"Furthermore, his foot speed and lateral quickness allow him to defend well in space. Both near the rim and out to the perimeter, the Duke big is able to make plays. Especially in the pick-and-roll, he will really have a chance to be disruptive in the NBA with how frequently offensive sets are predicated around that type of action.”
Having already made offseason moves with more on the horizon, Phoenix now looks to a new era. One that should include Malauch as their five of the future alongside a host of other talented youngsters.