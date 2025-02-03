De’Aaron Fox Traded to Spurs in Three-Team Deal with Bulls
Coming up on the 24-hour mark of one of the most surprising trades in NBA history in Luka Doncic to the Lakers, the Kings and Spurs made fireworks of their own.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Kings are sending former All-Star De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, with Bulls’ forward Zach LaVine being moved to the Chicago Bulls. All in all, the Spurs receive Fox and guard Jordan McLaughlin, the Kings get LaVine, prospect Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks, three second round picks, and the Bulls get Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and their own 2025 selection back from San Antonio.
Fox is the obvious centerpiece of the deal, a one-time All-Star and one of the more steady high-octane guards in the league in terms of elite production. So far this season, the former Kentucky product and No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47% overall and 32% from beyond the arc.
With the acquisition, the Spurs now pair fox with franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama is the likely future face of the league, averaging nearly 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. The 7-foot-4 phenom earned the first of many All-Star bids just days ago, and now has his star counterpart alongside him for the foreseeable future.
While the trade is sure to have league-wide ramifications both now and in the future, it’s sure to send ripples throughout the NBA Draft hemisphere, too.
While the Kings maintain their status as a win-now team currently, it’s not unthinkable they could enter a new era without Fox on the roster. They have win-now pieces in former All-Star Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and more, but are likely well limited as a contender now.
The Bulls, too, have off-loaded even more win-now talent. The major domino for Chicago is receiving their own selection back from the Spurs, which gives them much more flexibility in the upcoming lottery.
Sacramento will receive Charlotte's 2025 first, the Spurs 2027 first and the Timberwolves 2031 first. The second are 2025 from Chicago, 2028 from Denver and 2025 from San Antonio.
Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the 2025 first from Charlotte is protected top-14.
