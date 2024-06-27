Kings Select Devin Carter No. 13 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings are no strangers to the draft lottery, but the 2024 NBA Draft was a slightly different situation for them.
After narrowly missing out on the 2024 NBA Playoffs, they looked to the draft for win-now talent rather than a project, taking Providence's Devin Carter No. 13 overall.
Their newest addition now joins a team looking to win as early as next season, led by De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, the recently-signed Malik Monk and up-and-coming wing Keegan Murray.
There are few players in all of college basketball who were as productive on both ends as Carter last season. In what was a breakout season at Providence last season, Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. When it comes to the defensive end of the floor, Carter is an elite talent who can defend players much bigger than him at 6-foot-3.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Carter: In nearly every major statistical category, the guard has been one of the best on the roster, showing how well-rounded he is. What scouts absolutely love about Carter is the toughness and grit he plays with. He is a two-way talent that really has the ability to make an impact early in his NBA career.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
