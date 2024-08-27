KJ Simpson is a Quietly Great Add for Charlotte Hornets
After seeing the return-on-investment of players like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Hornets fans were rightfully excited about their sixth overall pick at the 2024 NBA Draft.
Eventually the team landed on French forward Tidjane Salaun. It seemed a slight reach at the time, but was very much in the ballpark for selecting the project-like 6-foot-10 forward.
Buzz for Salaun has been gaining steam since his selection. But the Hornets’ other 2024 draft — Colorado guard KJ Simpson — has long flown under-the-radar. And it’s time we made it clear: Simpson could be a longtime NBA contributor.
Simpson was selected at No. 42 overall in the draft, managing to stay under-the-radar even among NBA teams. His height at just around 6-foot is surely the reason for that, but his collegiate production more than made up for it.
In his third and final season with the Buffs, Simpson poured on a team-high 19.7 points, dished 4.9 assists, grabbed 5.8 rebounds — a strong mark for an undersized guard — and managed 1.6 steals on the defensive end. Simply put, Simpson was a monster in pure production, powering Colorado through some real lows.
Simpson has the scoring prowess to succeed in the NBA. His finishing and assist numbers — paired with the fact he can toggle on-or-off ball at 43% from beyond the arc — make him an offensive threat. Simpson will need to prove his growth in other areas, especially defensively. Which he already has strong statistical indicators in.
The Hornets have a deep crop of guards, but if Simpson can assert himself in workouts early, he could easily earn time on a team that’s set to contend for the lower positions in the East.
