Knecht, Sheppard Shine in Lakers-Rockets Bout
With Summer League in Las Vegas, NV officially underway, the league’s newest crop of rookies took to the hardwood to prove their skills.
That was especially the case in Friday’s bout between the Lakers and Rockets, which featured several high profile rookies and second-year players.
Reed Sheppard — the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft — shone the brightest of all, pouring on 23 points that included plenty of patented 3-pointers and floaters. It was his first professional outing, leading Houston to a 99-80 route. He also tacked on five assists, four rebounds and three blocks in the all-around performance.
The teams went back-and-forth initially before a Sheppard third-quarter surge pushed the Rockets well past.
Dalton Knecht, the Lakers sharpshooter selected No. 17 overall, continued to build on his growing confidence at the professional level, seeing a similarly good 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss.
Bronny James, another high-profile draftee as the son of superstar LeBron James, got off to a hot start, but ultimately ended up with eight points on a poor 3-for-14 shooting, including 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Cam Whitmore — who like Knecht was one of the biggest slider’s in his own 2023 draft — finished with a white-hot 20 points, adding 10 rebounds and four steals, too.
The Summer League action will continue with the top two picks Zaccahrie Risacher and Alex Sarr facing off later tonight.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.