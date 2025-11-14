Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson Highlight the Top Draft Prospects to Watch Tonight

The 2026 NBA Draft class is off to a blazing start, highlighted mostly by the crop of true freshmen.

They've made an immediate impact for their respective teams, adding scoring, defense, passing and more in the first handful of games. Tonight, several will have the opportunity to continue their hot starts.

Here are a few of the top prospects to watch tonight in college basketball:

The Blue Devils

No. 4 Duke continues to have a myriad of prospects worth tuning in for, including Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, and more.

Boozer hasn’t quite hit his stride yet, and is still averaging upwards of 18 points, nearly 10 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 assists and blocks apiece. His brother has been steady in the backcourt, as has the team’s top perimeter threat in Evans. Ngongba and Sarr have both flashes moments in the first few games.

Friday night, the Blue Devils take on Indiana State at 6 p.m. CT, where they should continue to rev up ahead of a tough ACC slate.

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Few prospects have done more for their reputation in just a few games than North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson, who has starred for the Tar Heels.

Through three games he’s averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and almost three stocks per game, showing plenty of feistiness that NBA organizations will value.

He’s climbing his way into the upper tier of prospects, and should thrive again against North Carolina Central at 8 p.m. CT.

Koa Peat, Arizona

If there is a true freshmen who’s turned more heads than Caleb Wilson, it’s Arizona’s Koa Peat, who potentially still has the best singular performance of the year in the opener against then-No. 3 Florida.

Peat hasn’t slowed down much since, averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals in three games. His jump-shooting has looked solid, and he’s transferred seamlessly in plenty of other areas.

In order for the Wildcats to stay undefeated, Peat will likely need to see another strong outing, this time versus No. 15 UCLA at 9 p.m. CT.

The Red Raiders

Texas Tech hasn’t seen the overall start to their season they would’ve liked, already having suffered a loss, but its two top players in JT Toppin and Christian Anderson certainly have.

Toppin’s been on draft radars for some time, but has found another gear to begin the season. Across two games, he’s averaged 33.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and five stocks per game.

Anderson, a sophomore guard, has burst onto the scene averaging 20.0 points and 9.7 assists, and will only need to keep things up to put himself in draft conversations.

Texas Tech will look to rebound from its loss to No. 14 Illinois against Milwaukee at 7 p.m. CT.