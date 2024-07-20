Kyshawn George Looking Ahead of Schedule in Summer League for Wizards
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Wizards came away with what many thought was the best class, grabbing consensus No. 1 Alex Sarr at No. 2, project guard Bub Carrington at the end of the lottery and Kyshawn George at No. 24.
While the lottery picks were thought to be the prizes, George has been a nice surprise at Las Vegas for the 2024 Summer League.
A one-and-done for Miami who shies towards the older side, George is a lengthy forward who doesn’t boast a ton of athleticism, but makes up for it with skill, feel and shooting ability.
In 31 games with the Hurricane, George averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in just 23 minutes per contest.
In his first ever professional game agains the Hawks he was productive, adding seven points off the bench to go along with five assists and two steals. In his second game, he saw his best performances yet scoring the ball, adding 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The lowlights featured six turnovers, but still, a productive game.
Saturday’s contest against the Bucks featured nine points with three triples on perfect, and an added five rebounds.
While the numbers aren’t necessarily eye-popping — and certainly not indicative of short-term NBA success — George is certainly a project as a do-it-all wing, and any production at this point shouldn’t be a given. He seems to be ahead of schedule, the schedule being playable in any capacity.
George will have plenty of opportunities over the next few seasons to hone his skills. And should quickly improve in a few key areas with room to grow in even more.
