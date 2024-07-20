NBA Draft

Kyshawn George Looking Ahead of Schedule in Summer League for Wizards

The No. 27 pick is looking ahead of schedule for rebuilding Washington.

Derek Parker

Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) drives the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) drives the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Wizards came away with what many thought was the best class, grabbing consensus No. 1 Alex Sarr at No. 2, project guard Bub Carrington at the end of the lottery and Kyshawn George at No. 24.

While the lottery picks were thought to be the prizes, George has been a nice surprise at Las Vegas for the 2024 Summer League.

A one-and-done for Miami who shies towards the older side, George is a lengthy forward who doesn’t boast a ton of athleticism, but makes up for it with skill, feel and shooting ability.

In 31 games with the Hurricane, George averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in just 23 minutes per contest.

In his first ever professional game agains the Hawks he was productive, adding seven points off the bench to go along with five assists and two steals. In his second game, he saw his best performances yet scoring the ball, adding 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The lowlights featured six turnovers, but still, a productive game.

Saturday’s contest against the Bucks featured nine points with three triples on perfect, and an added five rebounds.

While the numbers aren’t necessarily eye-popping — and certainly not indicative of short-term NBA success — George is certainly a project as a do-it-all wing, and any production at this point shouldn’t be a given. He seems to be ahead of schedule, the schedule being playable in any capacity.

George will have plenty of opportunities over the next few seasons to hone his skills. And should quickly improve in a few key areas with room to grow in even more.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Home/Newsfeed